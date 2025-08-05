Instead of trying to play through a significant injury, Green Bay Packers cornerback Nate Hobbs has undergone surgery less than a month before the start of the 2025 regular season. Specifically, Hobbs had knee surgery this past weekend to repair a meniscus tear, according to ESPN.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur has confirmed that Hobbs underwent surgery but did not offer a possible date for his return. Per ESPN, Hobbs could have tried to play through the injury, but there would have been a risk of it getting worse if that was the route he chose.

"I'm not going to put a timetable on it," LaFleur said Tuesday, "but unfortunately he had to have something cleaned up. We're hoping to get him back here sooner than later."

While LaFleur isn't putting a timetable on it, ESPN's report stated that Hobbs could possibly be back for the Packers' regular-season opener against the Detroit Lions. Corey Ballentine, who played in 37 games for the Packers over the past three seasons, is expected to start in Hobbs' place if he is not ready to play when the regular season begins.

The Packers are counting on Hobbs to start this season alongside Keisean Nixon. Green Bay signed him to a four-year, $48 million contract in March, three months before they decided to release two-time Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander due to injury concerns.

Prior to the injury, Hobbs -- a 2021 fifth-round pick who spent his first four seasons with the Raiders -- had made a quick impression on LaFleur with his physicality in practice. In fact, LaFleur told Hobbs at one point to dial the physical back while saving it for the regular season.

"The thing you admire most about him is he's passionate about the game and he loves to compete," LaFleur previously said during training camp. "That's one of the reasons we went out and got him is he shows it. He's that consistently on a daily basis."