Nate Washington talks about how the Steelers went into Baltimore and beat the Ravens during 2008 Super Bowl run

Welcome to Episode 5 of the The Season: 2008 Steelers podcast, featuring Steelers' 2005 second-round pick and two-time Super Bowl champion Bryant McFadden, who will be your weekly guide on the 10-year anniversary of the Steelers' improbable run to their sixth Lombardi Trophy.

The Steelers entered the '08 season with the league's toughest schedule and the preseason prognosticators didn't expect this team to make it back to the playoffs. Here's a quick recap of the episodes to date:

And this week, Nate Washington, former undrafted free agent out of Tiffin University, joins McFadden to talk about the Week 15 matchup against hated division rivals, the Baltimore Ravens.

Some of the highlights from Episode 6:

Washington's journey to the NFL after attending tiny Tiffin University; (4:00)

What did Washington learn from playing alongside veteran wideouts like Hines Ward and Santonio Holmes; (10:00)

What was the rivalry like with the Ravens? (14:10)

What's the offense's mentality when you know you're facing one of the NFL's best defenses, which Baltimore had; (18:30)

Ravens led, 6-3, at the break; what halftime adjustments did the offense make? (24:20)

"One monkey doesn't stop the show, the circus must go on." (29:00)

Washington on what Ward's impact had on the '08 squad; (29:45)

How Washington's preparation translated into a huge effort in a must-win game against the Ravens; (35:00)

Santonio Holmes' improbable touchdown to win the game; (37:30)

