Nate Washington talks about how the Steelers went into Baltimore and beat the Ravens during 2008 Super Bowl run
On the 10-year anniversary, The Season: 2008 Steelers Podcast relives every moment of run to a 6th Lombardi Trophy
Welcome to Episode 5 of the The Season: 2008 Steelers podcast, featuring Steelers' 2005 second-round pick and two-time Super Bowl champion Bryant McFadden, who will be your weekly guide on the 10-year anniversary of the Steelers' improbable run to their sixth Lombardi Trophy.
Each week, McFadden will talk to different players and coaches from that Super Bowl-winning squad. Be sure to subscribe to the podcast so you'll never miss an episode.
The Steelers entered the '08 season with the league's toughest schedule and the preseason prognosticators didn't expect this team to make it back to the playoffs. Here's a quick recap of the episodes to date:
- Episode 1: McFadden and former teammate Ike Taylor revisit training camp, preseason and the first half of the 2008 season;
- Episode 2: Hines Ward joined the show to talk about the Week 11 matchup against the Chargers;
- Episode 3: LaMarr Woodley was the guest to discuss the Week 12 game against the Bengals;
- Episode 4: Dick LeBeau spoke about the greatness of this squad, and James Harrison in particular, and recounted the Week 13 Patriots game;
- Episode 5: Deshea Townsend joins the podcast to remember the Week 14 win over the Cowboys.
And this week, Nate Washington, former undrafted free agent out of Tiffin University, joins McFadden to talk about the Week 15 matchup against hated division rivals, the Baltimore Ravens.
Some of the highlights from Episode 6:
- Washington's journey to the NFL after attending tiny Tiffin University; (4:00)
- What did Washington learn from playing alongside veteran wideouts like Hines Ward and Santonio Holmes; (10:00)
- What was the rivalry like with the Ravens? (14:10)
- What's the offense's mentality when you know you're facing one of the NFL's best defenses, which Baltimore had; (18:30)
- Ravens led, 6-3, at the break; what halftime adjustments did the offense make? (24:20)
- "One monkey doesn't stop the show, the circus must go on." (29:00)
- Washington on what Ward's impact had on the '08 squad; (29:45)
- How Washington's preparation translated into a huge effort in a must-win game against the Ravens; (35:00)
- Santonio Holmes' improbable touchdown to win the game; (37:30)
You can listen to the entire podcast below:
