Nathan Peterman takes over for Bills after Tyrod Taylor carted off with knee injury

Two weeks after Nathan Peterman had one of the worst performances by a quarterback in NFL history, he again found himself under center for the Bills after starter Tyrod Taylor aggravated a knee injury that forced him to leave the field on a cart.

#Bills QB Tyrod Taylor is being carted to the locker room. He is ruled out with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/JSZ4j2Bkka — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) December 3, 2017

Peterman entered the game early in the fourth quarter with the Bills trailing the Patriots, 23-3. The rookie fifth-rounder made his NFL debut against the Chargers in Week 11 and the results were disastrous. Peterman threw five interceptions in 30 minutes of football and was mercifully benched at halftime. After the game -- the Bills were blown out, 52-24 -- McDermott said this: "I don't regret my decision. I regret the result. ...This is in part about winning now and in part about winning in the future."

It's a peculiar response, though, to be fair, McDermott could have been in shock after watching Peterman go 6 of 14 for 66 yards with those aforementioned five interceptions that left him with a better passer rating if you assumed he was playing for the Chargers.

McDermott told reporters that he'd have to review the film before deciding if Taylor would return to the lineup, which is exactly what happened when the Bills beat the Chiefs last Sunday. Now, however, the extent of Taylor's injury could mean that McDermott doesn't have a choice and will have to turn to an embattled rookie and hope he can help the Bills to the playoffs for the first time since 1999.

