The Chicago Bears are undergoing yet another quarterback change for their Sunday matchup against the New York Jets. It won't be Justin Fields under center, and it won't be Trevor Siemian either. Nathan Peterman will be Chicago's starting quarterback in Week 12.

Siemian was set to start for Fields this Sunday, as the second-year signal-caller is dealing with a shoulder injury, but Siemian suffered an oblique injury in warmups, per NFL Media. He will instead serve as Peterman's backup.

Peterman is 1-3 in his career as a starter. He last threw a pass for the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 29, 2020, where he went 3 of 5 for 25 yards in a blowout loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The Pittsburgh product was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In 10 career games, he's completed 52.6 percent of his passes for 573 yards, three touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

A lot will be asked of Peterman in rainy weather against one of the most stout defenses in the NFL. New York has PFF's fourth-best pass rush grade and the fifth-best run defense grade in the NFL this season. The Jets also underwent a quarterback change this week, as head coach Robert Saleh made the decision to bench former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson following a dreadful outing against the New England Patriots. Mike White will be the Jets starting quarterback Sunday.