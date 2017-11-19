Nathan Peterman, Tyrod Taylor's replacement, throws two interceptions on first two NFL drives

Days after benching Tyrod Taylor for ineffectiveness, his replacement 's NFL career got off to a forgettable start. Rookie fifth-round pick Nathan Peterman threw a pick-six on his first-ever drive, courtesy of Chargers linebacker Korey Toomer:

So that happened.

And so too did this: Peterman made an awful decision on his second series, throwing another interception, this time to cornerback Casey Hayward. And while the first pick was unlucky -- fullback Patrick DiMarco had Peterman's pass bounce off his hands -- the second pick was all on the quarterback; he was both under pressure and off-balance when he decided to force the ball downfield.

That's two interceptions in 4:30 minutes of work.

The decision to bench Taylor for Peterman came three days after the Bills' 47-10 loss to the Saints -- and on the heels of a two-game losing streak that not only dropped the Bills out of a tie atop the division with the Patriots but has them sitting at 5-4 with a tenuous hold on the AFC's final playoff spot. In related news: The Bills haven't made the playoffs since 1999 and a sense of urgency (panic?) may be driving the decision to turn to Peterman. But the rookie, lauded for his accuracy when he was drafted, accomplished something on his first two drives that Taylor didn't manage in his first 38 starts with the Bills.

Nathan Peterman threw a pick-6 on his first drive as the Bills starting QB



Tyrod Taylor did not throw a pick-6 in 38 starts for the Bills from 2015-2017 — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 19, 2017

You can follow all the action Peterson's debut with CBSSports.com's GameTracker.