The Los Angeles Chargers are battling to make the playoffs, but defensive lineman Morgan Fox's dog is already a champion. Winston, a 3-year-old French Bulldog partially owned by Fox, won Best in Show at the 21st Annual Dog Show in Philadelphia on Thursday. After winning the non-sporting group, Winston beat a field of hundreds of dogs to take home the top honor.

Vicki Seiler-Cushman, the best in show judge, had high praise for Winston.

"He is a show dog with personality and beauty and a perfect fit for the breed," Seiler-Cushman said, according to Yahoo Sports. "He has a razzle-dazzle that says, 'I am here to win tonight.' You can tell that he can also go home and be the perfect pet."

The president of the Philadelphia Kennel Club, Wayne Ferguson, said Winston was a fan favorite at the event.

"He walked over to the people and they were just like touching a movie star," Ferguson said, via Yahoo. "We just had never seen anything quite like that. It was an explosion of applause."

Winston is no stranger to success. This was his 78th best-in-show title, and he is the No. 1 all-breed dog in the United States.

Fox, a seven-year pro out of Colorado State, is having a decent year in his own right. Through 10 games, he has amassed 17 tackles, three tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

With Winston's big moment now in the rearview mirror, Fox has to prepare for a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. The Chargers are trying to get back above .500 and remain in the AFC playoff race.