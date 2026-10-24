Happy National Tight Ends Day!

This Sunday is a special one in the NFL." Back in 2018, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle declared "National Tight Ends Day" a holiday with some help from Jimmy Garoppolo. The NFL eventually joined in on the fun and officially listed the fourth Sunday of every October as a day to celebrate tight ends everywhere.

If you think this is stupid social media fodder, you're WRONG. In 2024, tight ends scored 16 touchdowns on 177 receptions. Those were the most catches by tight ends on any day in league history, per Yahoo Sports. Last year on "National Tight Ends Day," 12 touchdowns were scored by tight ends. Get ready for some big numbers this weekend.

Anytime TD bets have become popular wagers among football fans because of their longer odds. Even when it comes to an expected TD scorer, they make for a fun parlay leg. Below, we will break down 10 tight ends we think will find the end zone on Sunday.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

1. 49ers TE George Kittle (+115)

You're telling me the founder of "National Tight Ends Day" is plus money to score? Come on! Kittle has caught five touchdowns so far this season, which is tied for third in the NFL. The banged-up 49ers are on a short week and on the road vs. the Atlanta Falcons, but this price is worth it.

2. Falcons TE Kyle Pitts (+255)

Sticking in Atlanta, Kyle Pitts has struck pay dirt on "National Tight Ends Day" before. He's also been on a heater as of late. Pitts caught a touchdown in the overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens a couple of weeks ago, and then caught two touchdowns in the loss to the Chicago Bears last Sunday.

3. Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth (+220)

Maybe Pat Freiermuth will be the first tight end to score on "National Tight Ends Day." He and the Pittsburgh Steelers kick off NFL Sunday in Paris, France, against the New Orleans Saints. Two weeks ago, Freiermuth found the end zone twice against the Indianapolis Colts.

4. Saints TE Juwan Johnson (+310)

If not Freiermuth, maybe Juwan Johnson is our first tight end scorer this weekend. He got off to an incredible start this season, catching three touchdowns in the first three games of the season while averaging five receptions per game. However, he caught just four passes for 16 yards in Week 5 and didn't catch a pass last week against the New York Giants. I'll take him to bounce back.

5. Texans TE Dalton Schultz (+210)

Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz hasn't found the end zone yet this year. What a perfect day for him to score that first touchdown. Schultz's production has been up and down in 2026, but he did catch 12 passes for 140 yards in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals when Nico Collins was out of the lineup. I'm expecting plenty of points against the Giants.

6. Giants TE Isaiah Likely (+245)

There have been some great free-agent additions this season, such as Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III and 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans. One player who should be mentioned in that conversation is Giants tight end Isaiah Likely. He's caught 39 passes for 383 yards and five touchdowns through six games, joining Plaxico Burress as the second player in Giants history to have 375 yards receiving and five receiving touchdowns in their first six career games with Big Blue.

7. Bengals TE Mike Gesicki (+330)

No one does the "griddy" like Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki, and the forecast in Baltimore calls for his moment in the spotlight. The Ravens' secondary will have to account for Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, leaving Gesicki with some opportunities to make a play. He's caught just 12 passes this season, but four of those 12 receptions have been touchdowns!

8. Packers TE Tucker Kraft (+175)

We're expecting some points when the Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions this Sunday, as it's the highest listed total on the board (O/U 53.5). Tucker Kraft posted a career-high 143 yards receiving and two touchdowns during "National Tight Ends Day" last year.

9. Raiders TE Brock Bowers (+110)

Brock Bowers just became the fifth tight end all-time to record 375 yards receiving and three touchdowns in the first four games of a season. He scored touchdowns in each of his first three games, but didn't get to celebrate in the end zone last Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

10. Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (+205)

Last but certainly not least, our final tight end touchdown scorer is reserved for none other than Travis Kelce on "Sunday Night Football." He's caught just two touchdowns so far this season, but he does lead the Chiefs in receiving this year with 299 yards on 20 catches.