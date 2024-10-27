It's one of the biggest days in the NFL. No it's not the Super Bowl, or the NFL Draft, we are of course talking about .... National Tight Ends Day. It's a day to celebrate some of the most impactful offensive players on the field and while it is a newer holiday, it is one the league takes very seriously.

The holiday began in 2018 when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo asked, "'What is it, like National Tight Ends Day?'" after tight end Garrett Celek brought two defenders with him while scoring a touchdown.

Tight end George Kittle answered, "'Yeah, it's National Tight Ends Day. It's a holiday. Tight ends all over the league are scoring touchdowns.' That's how it came to be. We just kind of rolled with it."

In honor of National Tight Ends Day, let's rank the top 10 tight ends in the game right now. Remember this isn't an all-time ranking, but based on the 2024 season.

Note: T.J. Hockenson would be in consideration for the top 10, but hasn't played a game in 2024.

1. George Kittle

Always considered among the best at his position, Kittle has taken over the reins as the top tight end so far in 2024. He's second in receptions (34) and receiving yards (375) and first in touchdowns (5). Kittle is also one of the best blocking tight ends in the game -- the complete package for the position.

Bowers is on pace to have one of the greatest seasons for a rookie tight end in NFL history. He leads all tight ends in receptions (47) and receiving yards (477), doing this with two different quarterbacks starting for the Raiders. Bowers appears to be in line for a great career and should be one of the bets tight ends in the game for years.

What LaPorta did for the Lions in his rookie season already has him among the game's best. LaPorta set the NFL rookie tight end record for receptions (86) while also tying for the second-most touchdown receptions (10) and fourth-most receiving yards (889) by a rookie tight end in NFL history. He was also the second rookie in NFL history to produce a rookie season with 85+ receptions, 850+ receiving yards and 10+ touchdown receptions (Odell Beckham Jr., 2014).

LaPorta has just 14 catches for 224 yards and a touchdown this season, but he's still a major weapon in the Lions offense.

Before Goedert injured his hamstring in Week 6, he was among the game's best pass catchers this season. Goedert is still sixth among tight ends in receiving yards (301) and 11th in receptions (24) despite missing a game and a half.

When Goedert is healthy, he's one of the complete tight ends the NFL has to offer. His biggest issue is staying on the field.

The Cardinals tight end is a rising star in the league. He's third among tight ends in receptions (33) and fourth in receiving yards (322), despite being held out of the end zone thus far. McBride is still Kyler Murray's most reliable target and holds the Cardinals' record for tight ends in receptions (81) and receiving yards (825) since the franchise moved to Arizona in 1988.

Kelce is one of the greatest tight ends of all time, likely a top three tight end (at minimum) when all is said and done. This season Kelce is still fourth among tight ends in receptions (28), but is tied for 13th in receiving yards (245) and is averaging 8.8 yards per catch.

Teams still zero in on Kelce in order to contain Patrick Mahomes, and he's been held out of the end zone still. Kelce has been turning a corner, but the quality of tight ends are getting better by the week. This isn't a knock on Kelce, but what he has done for the position.

Kincaid is a rising star at tight end, and one of Josh Allen's reliable targets across the middle of the field. Kincaid has 24 catches for 269 yards (eighth among tight ends) and a touchdown through seven games, even if he doesn't have a 60+ yards receiving game yet this season.

Kincaid is still growing as a player, and has job should be easier with Amari Cooper in the fold.

Another emerging star at the position, Kraft has become another excellent pass catcher in a Packers offense full of them. Kraft has 21 catches for 264 yards and four touchdowns this season, averaging 12.6 yards per catch. His four touchdowns trail only Kittle for the most in the NFL.

Kraft had to win the starting tight end job from this Packers this summer. He took that job and rolled with it, becoming one of the top players at his position.

One of Caleb Williams' most reliable targets, Kmet has made life easier for the rookie quarterback. Kmet is seventh among tight ends in receiving yards (289), and his three receiving touchdowns are tied for third in the league among his position.

Kmet is also a strong blocker and continues to improve by the year as a tight end. With Williams at quarterback, his stock will keep rising.

Another one of the reliable targets for Baker Mayfield, Otton will be a focal point over the next few weeks with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin out. Otton has 27 catches for 263 yards and a touchdown this season, tied for fifth in receptions and 11th in receiving yards among tight ends.

Also a good blocker, Otton has emerged as one of the better tight ends in football.