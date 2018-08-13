National treasure Jim Tomsula provides blue collar beer-drinking tip to 'change your life'
The former 49ers head coach says to throw a little salt in some PBR and make everything better
Life in 2018 remains all kinds of weird and difficult. There are but a few beacons of hope floating out in this dark world, but fortunately one of them resides in the NFL: Jim Tomsula.
The goofy football guy who was the 49ers head coach for an amazing single season now plies his trade as the Redskins defensive line coach, having arrived in Washington with his own song and sans mustache for the first time in a while.
He's a coaches' coach, a guy who will mix it up with defensive linemen at the combine and admittedly plans to coach until he's told to go away.
He's also a simple man with simple tastes, like the quality adult beverage that is Pabst Blue Ribbon. But Tomsula isn't drinking PBR straight up. He's even got a blue-collar twist -- from growing up in the mills! -- that will "change your life."
I'm not even 100 percent sure of his logic here, but salt can certainly be used for a couple of things beer-related. One, you could put salt in to kill off excess foaming, should you either provide or receive an over-aggressive pour and need to drink the beer immediately. (Surely you've done the trick where you wipe the spot between your nose and cheekbone and then use it to clear off the extra suds. Right? Right???)
Salt is, in this case, more likely to be a flavor-enhancer. First of all, salty beer -- like a gose -- is just good on a really hot day. Tomsula might just be operating at a higher level than every hipster roaming the planet. You got your sea salt, Tomsula is just working with some Morton's here.
It could also be designed to kill off any bitterness, although PBR isn't exactly a super hopped-up beer we're talking about here.
Regardless, it's something I'm trying the next time I go beer shopping. Give me the PBR, give me a cooler with some heavy ice and give me a little salt.
Maybe it won't even be good. Tomsula's tastes are bound to be a little different than the average human, just kind of by default.
You could convince me that Tomsula is actually an alien life form or cyber-genetically engineering robot sent here from the future to remind us to love football more before it disappears from our lives forever. Anything is on the table with this guy.
