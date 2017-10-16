NaVorro Bowman decides to stay in Bay Area, signs one-year deal with Raiders

After meeting with NaVorro Bowman on Monday, the Raiders came away so impressed with the All-Pro linebacker that they decided to lock him down right away.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has reported that Bowman and the Raiders have agreed to terms on a one-year deal that will keep the veteran linebacker in the Bay Area. According to ESPN.com, Bowman's new deal will pay him a total of $3 million.

The signing comes just three days after Bowman was surprisingly released by the 49ers. The four time All-Pro was cut on Friday after seven seasons with the team.

For the Raiders, Bowman's release from San Francisco couldn't have come at a better time. For one, one of the Raiders' biggest holes going into the season was at linebacker, and those holes have only gotten bigger recently.

Starting linebacker Marquel Lee missed Sunday's game against the Chargers due to an ankle injury, which was on top of an injury that Cory James had been dealing with. Although James played against the Chargers, he was limited during practice in the days leading up to the game with a knee injury.

With Bowman now in the fold, there's a good chance he'll see some serious playing time right away. Of course, he'll only play if he can stay healthy. The three-time Pro Bowler has struggled with injuries over the past few years. In 2016, Bowman tore his Achilles in Week 4 and missed the final 12 games of the season.

The linebacker also suffered a devastating injury in the NFC title game following the 2013 season. During the fourth quarter of a 23-17 loss to the Seahawks, Bowman tore his ACL and MCL.

The injuries were so bad that Bowman was forced to sit out the entire 2014 season. Overall, Bowman has missed 28 out of 53 games since the beginning of the 2014 season.