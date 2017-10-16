NaVorro Bowman reportedly visiting Raiders, Cowboys after release from 49ers

After his release from the San Francisco 49ers, it appears that NaVorro Bowman may be looking to stay in the bay.

Bowman has a visit scheduled with the Raiders on Monday before a trip to Dallas to see the Cowboys, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Bowman is expected to sign with a team on Monday -- a talent like him (even if he isn't the player he once was) won't stay a free agent for long -- but there are serious concerns regarding his health and ceiling.

Former 49ers LB Navorro Bowman is visiting the Raiders in Monday and then is planning to visit the Cowboys, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2017

Bowman has suffered a pair of serious injuries since 2014. In the 2014 NFC Championship Game, he suffered torn ligaments in his knee, and in 2015 he tore his ACL. He isn't the four-time All-Pro that he was when he came out of college, but the Penn State alum may be worth taking a chance on for a team with desperate need at linebacker.

The 49ers reportedly had a handshake deal with the Saints in place before Bowman's release, but when the Saints learned that Bowman wanted to be a free agent they backed out.

The Raiders also lost linebacker Marquel Lee to an ankle injury, so their interest will likely have only increased. If Bowman's visit goes well, there's a good chance that he could be wearing silver and black come the Raiders' Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. In spite of his obvious limitations, he may be Oakland's best option moving forward as the Raiders try to save their season.