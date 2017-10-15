NaVorro Bowman was reportedly almost traded to Saints, now interested in Raiders

The San Francisco 49ers released longtime linebacker NaVorro Bowman this week, after attempting for several days to trade him. Prior to the release, however, the 49ers did have a deal to send him elsewhere.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Niners agreed to ship Bowman to the New Orleans Saints for a seventh-round pick. However, the Saints learned that Bowman preferred to be a free agent and get to choose his next team, so the sides reneged on the deal.

Now, there are several teams interested in his services, and there is reportedly mutual interest between Bowman and the other Bay Area (for now) squad. He is expected to visit the Raiders this coming week.

FA LB NaVorro Bowman and the Oakland #Raiders have strong mutual interest & a source says Bowman is expected to visit in the coming days. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 15, 2017

The Raiders defense has been a disaster this season, so they could certainly use a flexible linebacker that works well both against the run and in pass coverage. Bowman is no longer the outright superstar he was once before his injury, but he's still a good player that could help a team badly in need of it.

Other teams reportedly interested include the Ravens, Browns, and Panthers.