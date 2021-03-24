Ndamukong Suh is staying in Tampa. The veteran defensive tackle has come to terms with the Buccaneers on a one-year, $9 million fully guaranteed contract plus incentives, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

This marks the third consecutive offseason where Suh has signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 draft recorded six sacks last season, his highest regular-season total since 2015. His 1.5 sacks of Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LV helped the Buccaneers defeat the Chiefs.

A four-time Pro Bowler and member of the NFL's All-2010s team, the 34-year-old Suh missed just two games during his first 11 seasons. In 174 career regular-season games, Suh has tallied 64.5 sacks, 123 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, three fumble returns for touchdowns, and 38 passes defensed.

Suh's presence last season helped the Buccaneers defense finish eighth in the NFL in scoring, first in rushing, 11th in third-down efficiency and seventh in red-zone efficiency. And while they were just 21st in the league in passing yards allowed, the Buccaneers defense was more than good enough to defeat Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Mahomes in three consecutive playoff games.

The Buccaneers have mostly come through on their plan to retain most of their players from last year's title team. Among the players the Buccaneers have re-signed this offseason include linebackers Lavonte David and Shaquil Barrett, left tackle Donovan Smith, receiver Chris Godwin, tight end Rob Gronkowski, kicker Ryan Succop, and defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches. The team also extended Brady, who is signed through the 2022 season.

With running back Leonard Fournette still unsigned, CBS Sports NFL draft analyst Ryan Wilson has the Buccaneers taking former Alabama running back Najee Harris with the 32nd overall pick in his most recent mock draft. Harris, who rushed for 1,466 yards and 26 touchdowns (while averaging 5.8 yards per carry) last season, is the only running back projected to be selected in the first round.

The Buccaneers may also be inclined to draft a young pass rusher who can complement Suh, William Gholston, Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul. If they select a running back in the first round, an option at pass rusher in the second round could be Patrick Jones II, who tallied 17.5 sacks and 24 tackles for loss during his final two seasons at the University of Pittsburgh.