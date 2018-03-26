Ndamukong Suh Free-Agency Rumors: Jets decide to pull their 'pretty big offer' off table
The Jets are no longer in the business of trying to sign Ndamukong Suh
There has been a substantial amount of interest in free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh since the Dolphins decided to release him at the beginning of the new league year. One such interested team was the Jets, who were thinking about throwing Suh a huge offer and keeping him around the AFC East, but you can rule the Jets out of the Suh-stakes at this point.
Jets CEO Christopher Johnson, speaking to reporters from the NFL Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida, said the team has decided to pull its offer to Suh.
Johnson also said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN, that they made a "pretty big offer" to Suh.
"I had a lot of discussion with [GM] Mike [Maccagnan] about this," Johnson said. "Our thinking just changed. That's where I have to leave it."
Johnson attempted, per Cimini, to make it clear that he didn't tell anyone to bail on the Suh contract, but that it was a mutual decision.
"It became apparent to the two of us that this just didn't work," Johnson said.
The Jets made sense for Suh. They're a team in need of quality players and have lost a lot of their defensive line talent in recent years. The New York market would be an excellent landing spot for Suh, which is why we ranked New York fifth as a possible spot for him.
Suh is also a big fan of money, so New York, who has said it's willing to spend big cash on free agents, made sense as well.
This is an interesting example of another team that quickly found itself looking in on the prospective free agent. The Raiders also thought they would get involved in chasing Suh, but he canceled a trip to see Oakland and they are likely moving in a different direction.
With New York and Oakland essentially pulling out of the running, that leaves three teams vying for Suh's services.
The Rams are apparently the favorite here, although Pete Prisco has pointed out (correctly in my opinion) that a combo of Suh and Aaron Donald, while terrifying, is a little redundant. Is there a fit for him in Wade Phillips' defense? And if they add Suh at a high price tag, would it be a problem for signing Donald long term?
The Titans could be an excellent fit given what they have on the defensive line, but there's a viable question as to whether Suh would slot in nicely next to Jurrell Casey, in the same way you can ask about Donald.
The Saints are probably the best fit in terms of being a contender and having the type of defensive setup that meshes with Suh's skillset.
