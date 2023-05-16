Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh wants to join an NFL team for the 2023 season, but the 36-year-old is looking to avoid some of the offseason work. Suh is not interested in training camp and is therefore taking his time to find his next squad.

"I have no desire to be in a training camp," Suh said, via NFL Network. "I will come in and watch and look and give some advice, but when Week 1 happens, I'll be ready."

Suh seems to be looking at training camp as something you can personalize to your liking, rather than something important ahead of the season. Even if he no longer needs the physical training, the 13-year veteran would have some advice he could give younger players and could be the veteran presence a defense needs.

To ensure he avoids training camp, he may wait until the season begins to sign with a team. He did that last year and it worked out pretty well for him.

Suh played with the Philadelphia Eagles last season, signing with them on Nov. 17 and making it to a Super Bowl with the team, marking his third Super Bowl appearance in five years. In 2022 he was on the field for 176 snaps over eight regular season games.

The free agent did not mention if the Eagles are on his list of teams he would want to play for. If he ends up going to a new city it would be his sixth team in 14 seasons. He previously played for the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The five-time Pro Bowler last made one in 2016. Throughout his career he has 600 tackles, 71.5 sacks, 38 pass deflections, one interception and three touchdowns.