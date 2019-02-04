Ndamukong Suh makes odd claim about Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman's performance

ATLANTA -- Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman had a pretty good game in Super Bowl LIII, but apparently, not everyone was impressed with his performance.

Although Edelman ended up taking home the MVP award after a game where he finished with 141 receiving yards, Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh somehow seems convinced that his team was able to keep Edelman in check during the Patriots' 13-3 win.

After the game, Suh complimented Edelman's performance, but also added that the Rams "eliminated him," which seems like a weird thing to say about a guy who caught 10 passes.

"He's an elite player, plays hard, found some holes in our defense in the first half and pretty much the third quarter," Suh said. "In my opinion, just thinking back, we eliminated him, even though he got yardages. We just have to not allow points to get on the board and give our offense more opportunities to score."

Now, we can probably all agree that the Rams didn't eliminate Edelman in the game, so what did Suh mean?

Theory one: Suh simply mixed up Edelman and Chris Hogan. This is the theory from Will Brinson and it makes a lot of sense. Not only did he have zero catches in the game, but Tom Brady was 0 for 6 on passes targeting Hogan, which means he was definitely eliminated.

The other theory is that maybe Suh didn't view Edelman as a huge factor because the Patriots receiver didn't really do anything on either of New England's key scoring drives in the fourth quarter. The Patriots basically put the game away with a five-play touchdown drive and a nine-play field goal drive in the game's final quarter and Edelman didn't do much on those two possessions, catching just one pass for 13 yards.

Of course, even if that theory is correct, the Rams definitely didn't eliminate Edelman, who became the seventh wide receiver in NFL history to be named Super Bowl MVP. The last time a receiver took home the award came 10 years ago when Santonio Holmes won it after the Steelers win over the Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII.

For more on Edelman's performance -- including what Brady and Bill Belichick thought of his game -- be sure to click here to check out Jamey Eisenberg's story from Atlanta.