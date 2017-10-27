Ndamukong Suh reportedly won't be suspended for throat grab against Ravens player

Ndamukong Suh might end up facing a fine for his actions during Thursday night's game against the Ravens, but it doesn't look like he's going to have to worry about a suspension.

According to Pro Football Talk, the NFL is not considering a possible suspension for Suh, who was hit with two unnecessary roughness penalties during the Dolphins' 40-0 blowout loss to the Ravens.

The first penalty came in the third quarter on a play where Suh attempted to hold Ravens offensive lineman Ryan Jensen down after the whistle had already blown.

Ndamukong Suh was flagged for holding down Ryan Jensen. NFL/CBS

Although Suh was flagged on that play, that wasn't even his worse foul of the night.

Suh's second unnecessary roughness penalty was the one could've conceivably led to a suspension.

On a third-and-1 play for the Ravens from the Dolphins' 3-yard line, Suh jumped way offsides and was flagged for being unimpeded to the quarterback.

After jumping across the line of scrimmage, Suh pushed Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett, who retaliated by shouting at Suh. The Dolphins defensive lineman then grabbed Mallett by the throat, which led many to believe that he might be suspended.

Ndamukong Suh grabbed Ryan Mallett by the throat NFL/CBS

Instead, the league has decided that Suh won't punished for the incident.

Apparently, the NFL was satisfied with Suh's explanation that he was defending himself from Mallett on the play.

"Simple as this," Suh said after the game. "He came at me and tried to attack me, and I'm protecting myself."

Suh also added that he didn't have any regrets about how the incident went down.

"I'm never going to regret protecting myself," Suh said.

Although Suh avoided a suspension, the same might not be true for Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso. According to Pro Football Talk, the NFL still hasn't decided whether Alonso will be disciplined for his brutal hit that knocked Joe Flacco out of Thursday's game and sent him into concussion protocol.