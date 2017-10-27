Ndamukong Suh reportedly won't be suspended for throat grab against Ravens player
Ndamukong Suh likely won't be suspended for grabbing Ryan Mallett by the throat
Ndamukong Suh might end up facing a fine for his actions during Thursday night's game against the Ravens, but it doesn't look like he's going to have to worry about a suspension.
According to Pro Football Talk, the NFL is not considering a possible suspension for Suh, who was hit with two unnecessary roughness penalties during the Dolphins' 40-0 blowout loss to the Ravens.
The first penalty came in the third quarter on a play where Suh attempted to hold Ravens offensive lineman Ryan Jensen down after the whistle had already blown.
Although Suh was flagged on that play, that wasn't even his worse foul of the night.
Suh's second unnecessary roughness penalty was the one could've conceivably led to a suspension.
On a third-and-1 play for the Ravens from the Dolphins' 3-yard line, Suh jumped way offsides and was flagged for being unimpeded to the quarterback.
After jumping across the line of scrimmage, Suh pushed Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett, who retaliated by shouting at Suh. The Dolphins defensive lineman then grabbed Mallett by the throat, which led many to believe that he might be suspended.
Instead, the league has decided that Suh won't punished for the incident.
Apparently, the NFL was satisfied with Suh's explanation that he was defending himself from Mallett on the play.
"Simple as this," Suh said after the game. "He came at me and tried to attack me, and I'm protecting myself."
Suh also added that he didn't have any regrets about how the incident went down.
"I'm never going to regret protecting myself," Suh said.
Although Suh avoided a suspension, the same might not be true for Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso. According to Pro Football Talk, the NFL still hasn't decided whether Alonso will be disciplined for his brutal hit that knocked Joe Flacco out of Thursday's game and sent him into concussion protocol.
-
Week 8 injuries: Winston questionable
Here's every official injury designation for each NFL team for Week 8
-
How to watch Cowboys vs. Redskins
The Cowboys and the Redskins will try to keep up in the NFC East on Sunday
-
How to watch Vikings-Browns in London
The Browns and Vikings are playing in London (wee) and here is how to watch it
-
Marshawn Lynch may have violated rules
Beast Mode is not supposed to be going Beast Mode against high schoolers
-
Gase 'fed up' with ill-prepared Dolphins
Miami's head coach says he's been dealing with players who don't study enough for 'two yea...
-
NFL players upset with Texans owner
NFL players aren't very happy with Texans owner Bob McNair
Add a Comment