Ndamukong Suh shows up in France, explains why he decided to sign with the Buccaneers

After sitting out the first two months of free agency, Ndamukong Suh finally made a move last week when he decided to sign a one-year, $9.25 million deal with the Buccaneers.

Suh's decision to sign with the Bucs means that he'll be going from the team that won the NFC title in 2018 to a team that hasn't made the playoffs since 2007. Although it might seem like an odd decision to some, Suh finally took some time this week to explain exactly why he decided to sign with Tampa Bay.

"I like being part of things that you can build and be able to put them over the top," Suh said. "Hopefully my talent, as well as all the other guys -- other former Nebraskans, Lavonte David -- we can play together and change the game there, and get us to a winning situation."

The interview with Suh was conducted by the Tennis Channel, and that's because the defensive tackle has been on vacation in France for the past week, a trip that included a visit to the French Open. One of the big reasons Suh decided to sign with the Bucs is because he's a big fan of the coaching staff that Tampa put in place after firing Dirk Koetter.

"I'm very excited," Suh said. "I actually had the opportunity to talk very deeply with (defensive coordinator) Todd Bowles, as well as Bruce Arians, two elite coaches that I've had great interactions with in years past."

Although Suh has yet to attend an OTA in Tampa yet, Arians revealed this week that he expects his newest defensive tackle to make his first practice appearance on Thursday, and the Bucs new coach seems pretty excited to see Suh in action.

"Dominant player. He's a great run-stopper," Arians said, via the Athletic. "He's a pass-rusher, but he's a great run player. He's a great addition."

Although Suh has a reputation as a dirty player, Arians sounds like a guy who's willing to ignore that as long as Suh produces in Tampa.

"I hope I still see that look in his eye," Arians said, via the Athletic. "I want to see that look in his eye, when he got those penalties. … I want to see him play that way and want everybody around him to play that way."

When Suh gets to Tampa on Thursday, it will cap what has been a wild week for the 32-year-old. Not only did he sign with the Bucs, but he also got engaged.

"This week was a big week," Suh said. "I was very blessed to have the new contract and go to the Bucs, excited to go down there, but I have a fiancée now. I proposed, and got on a knee, and she's here with me and we're enjoying this beautiful country. She's a great woman. She's been by my side for many, many years. We grew up together, to say the least, and I'm very lucky to say the least as well."

Suh proposed at a restaurant in Bordeaux, France over Memorial Day weekend. You can see a picture of the newly engaged couple below.