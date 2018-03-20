Ndamukong Suh to reportedly visit Raiders, who desperately need defensive help

The Ndamukong Suh free agency tour has already included stops in New Orleans, Tennessee, and Los Angeles (with the Rams, not Chargers). Next up? Oakland, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who reports that Suh will meet with the Raiders on Wednesday.

Ndamukong Suh’s free-agent tour will continue Wednesday, when he is scheduled to visit the Oakland Raiders, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2018

When news of Suh's visit with the Rams broke, our Jared Dubin wrote that if Suh signed with them, it "would be absolutely terrifying" considering the Rams already have All-Universe defensive tackle Aaron Donald on their roster to go with their loaded secondary, a group that includes Marcus Peters, Aqib Talib, and Lamarcus Joyner.

His visit with the Raiders, who ranked fourth on Will Brinson's list of landing spots for Suh, has slightly different implications.

While the Raiders do have a stud pass rusher in Khalil Mack, the rest of their defense is lacking capable playmakers, which means the addition of Suh would provide them with a huge upgrade. Suh, who was released by the Dolphins, is coming off a season in which he totaled 48 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, two passes defended, and two forced fumbles. According to Pro Football Focus, Suh registered 22 run stops and 43 quarterback pressures, which ranked 17th and seventh among his peers at his position group.

He's still one of the best players in football, though folks certainly love to hate him. Overall, Suh graded out as PFF's fifth-best interior defender. The highest-ranked interior defender on the Raiders? Justin Ellis, who checked in at No. 45.

The Raiders certainly need help on defense. A year ago, they ranked 23rd in yards allowed, 20th in points allowed, and 29th in DVOA. Despite having Mack for a full 16-game season, the Raiders tied for the eighth-fewest sacks in football with 31 (Mack contributed 10.5). Suh would immediately improve their defense.

The only question is, can they afford him?

On ESPN, @diannaESPN said Ndamukong Suh is looking to go to the highest-bidder. Fit and team don't matter. LOL — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 14, 2018

According to Spotrac, the Raiders have roughly $20 million available in cap space, but that number doesn't seem to take into account the signings of Jordy Nelson, Doug Martin, and others. It might be tight, but there's usually a way for teams to navigate the salary cap by getting creative with contract structures and/or cutting other players.

Stay tuned.