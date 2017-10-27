Ndamukong Suh's excuse for grabbing Ryan Mallett by the throat is ... interesting

The Dolphins imploded Thursday night against the Ravens, losing 40-0 (and in their last two meetings in Baltimore, they've been outscored 78-6), and perhaps the frustration of getting embarrassed on national television prompted some Miami players to do things they otherwise might not.

Kiko Alonso's second-quarter cheap shot on Joe Flacco knocked the Ravens quarterback out of the game. And then, midway through the fourth quarter, Dolphins defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, after jumping offsides and shoving Flacco's replacement, Ryan Mallett, he then grabbed the quarterback by the throat.

A boy named Suh. How do you do? pic.twitter.com/39pCq6KMi6 — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) October 27, 2017

That looks ... indefensible though that didn't stop Suh from trying to defend himself after the game.

"Simple as this," Suh said, via the Sun-Sentinel.com's Chris Perkins, "He came at me and tried to attack me, and I'm protecting myself."

Did Suh regret his actions?

"I'm never going to regret protecting myself."

On the very same play in which Suh says he was protecting himself -- from Ryan Mallett, mind you -- Dolphins defensive end William Hayes was penalized for poking Ravens offensive lineman Austin Howard in the eye.

He straight up jabbed him in the eye! Look top right pic.twitter.com/AR1q3HLscX — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 27, 2017

If the Dolphins put as much energy into trying to score as they did into finding new and creative ways to get personal-foul penalties they'd be undefeated right now. As it stands, they're lucky to be 4-3 even if they're among the league's worst teams on a per-play basis, according to Football Outsiders' metrics.

Despite it all, Suh doesn't think all the after-the-whistle nonsense is anything to be concerned about.

"I think guys just want to go out there and play and compete at the end of the day," he said. "For me I'm going to continue playing and going as hard as I can, trying to make plays whatever the score is. I'm going to be out there and be physical, go out there and try to make plays, TFLs (tackles for losses), whatever it is. I'm not going to lay down. I've never been that guy, never will be that guy."