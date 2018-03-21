Ndamukong Suh's visit with Raiders is reportedly off, might be down to three teams

It looks like the Oakland Raiders are going to be the odd team out in the Ndamukong Suh sweepstakes.

According to NFL.com, Suh won't be meeting with the Raiders on Wednesday, despite a report from earlier this week that suggested that Oakland was his next stop. One thing that's not clear is who canceled the visit.

On one hand, it could have been the Raiders, who might have decided they just don't have the salary-cap room to add someone like Suh. On the other hand, Suh might have called off the trip. The defensive lineman has met with three teams over the past week and might be ready to sit down and make a decision on where he's going to play next.

According to NFL.com, the Rams made a "strong impression" on Suh, but there's a chance that he could end up with either the Titans or the Saints, who seem to be the three finalists at this point. There's also a chance that Suh just wants a break from taking all of these free-agent visits. As NFL.com noted, a decision from Suh is not expected to come on Wednesday.

The big loser here is the Raiders and that's because they probably needed Suh the most. According to Yahoo Sports, the visit in Oakland was only going to happen because Raiders owner Mark Davis and general manager Reggie McKenzie both had some serious interest in Suh. The Raiders had one of the worst defenses in the NFL last season, and although one player won't fix everything, throwing Suh into a defense that already includes Khalil Mack would have been a huge upgrade for Oakland.

Our Will Brinson made a list of nine potential landing spots for Suh and had the Raiders ranked fourth due in large part to the nightmarish combo of Suh and Mack rushing the quarterback. Of course, that might not have been a huge selling point for Suh, because he's likely going to be playing with a huge star no matter where he lands.

Of the teams he's visited, all three have a standout playmaker on the defensive line who could wreak havoc around the NFL if paired with Suh. Basically, Suh can now decide if he wants to play with two-time Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey (Titans), three-time Pro Bowler Cameron Jordan (Saints) or the NFL's 2017 defensive player of the year, Aaron Donald (Rams).