Neck injury could reportedly end Seahawks cornerback's NFL career at age 25

Four years after he entered the NFL as Mr. Irrelevant, Kalan Reed could be finished playing football.

The Seattle Seahawks cornerback suffered a neck injury in the team's Week 3 preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, and according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the injury is likely serious enough to end Reed's career.

Citing Reed's agent, Harold Lewis, Rapoport said Thursday that the fourth-year defensive back sustained damage to his third and fourth vertebrae while playing against the Chargers -- a detriment that would "put him at serious risk if he plays again." Seahawks coach Pete Carroll had told the media after Seattle's Week 3 game that Reed would see a specialist for the injury this week.

Reed, 25, apparently managed just six snaps in the Seahawks' Week 2 preseason game, but he was considered an offseason candidate for the team's nickel cornerback job. The 253rd and final pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, he began his career with the Tennessee Titans out of Southern Miss, spending his first three seasons there. He appeared in four games as a rookie and three the following year before landing on injured reserve with a broken foot in 2018 and finishing the season on Seattle's active roster.

Reed had just recently been placed on IR for the 2019 season following his neck injury.