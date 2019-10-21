Nelson Agholor has baffling explanation for short-arming pass in Eagles blowout loss to Cowboys

Nelson Agholor has become a lighting rod for criticism throughout his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, most of which is deserved. Agholor hasn't exactly helped himself with those matters, with the tipping point coming in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night.

With the Eagles trailing 30-10 and getting blown out by their NFC East rivals (for first place no less), Carson Wentz threw a deep ball to Agholor early in the fourth quarter as the former first-round pick created separation from Cowboys safety Jeff Heath. The throw wasn't perfect, but it was catchable enough for Agholor to haul it in and score a touchdown. Instead the ball hit the ground and didn't reach the arms of Agholor, as the receiver moved his arms away from the catch point.

Agholor didn't make the catch on a pass that would have been a touchdown and cut the Eagles' deficit to 13 with just over 11 minutes left. The Eagles had moments where they looked like they quit at various points in the game. This was one of them.

Does Agholor know he’s allowed to catch this? pic.twitter.com/sFCqyEdvP8 — Patrick (@pmc_cmp3) October 21, 2019

"I tried to get open," Agholor said, via Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "I was hauling tail, make a move on the safety, use the space that I had to run across the field, and I was running and by the time I was trying to track it, the ball was already out of position. I wish I was able to get there, but I don't know what happened. … I don't know if he was rushed or whatever, but we had enough field and I was trying to get there."

Week 7 is almost in the books and there's a lot to go over. Fortunately Will Brinson, John Breech, Ryan Wilson and Sean Wagner-McGough are here to break everything down on the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast. Listen to the full show below and be sure to subscribe right here for daily NFL goodness fired into your eardrums.

To add more embarrassment to the explanation, Agholor dug the hole deeper with his failure to haul in a pass receivers that have a $9.385 million contract typically make.

"It is what it is," Agholor said. "I can't really explain that. Every day we see big plays, but then we see some that just miss and it sucks because we're on the end of not making them and I wish we were making them."

Like the Eagles, Agholor has had an embarrassing season with just 25 catches for 254 yards and three touchdowns through seven games. The play has been bad and the effort is in question, a sign of player who is on his away out ... whether that's later this month or at the end of the season.