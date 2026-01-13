Wild Card Weekend did not let football fans down, as the Los Angeles Rams won a thriller over the Carolina Panthers, the Chicago Bears put together the greatest playoff comeback in franchise history to eliminate the rival Green Bay Packers, Josh Allen scored a game-winning touchdown to move the Buffalo Bills past the Jacksonville Jaguars and the beat-up San Francisco 49ers defeated the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on their home field.

There were 12 fourth-quarter lead changes this weekend, which are the most in a single postseason all time, and four game-winning touchdowns scored in the final three minutes of regulation. We also witnessed some dominant defensive performances, as the New England Patriots held the Los Angeles Chargers out of the end zone completely, as did the Houston Texans against the Pittsburgh Steelers in what may be Aaron Rodgers' final NFL game.

How have the Super Bowl odds changed in the last week? Which teams are the favorites to win it all at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8? Here are the latest Super Bowl LX odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl LX odds

Team Odds Last week's odds Seattle Seahawks +270 +350 Los Angeles Rams +320 +425 New England Patriots +600 +950 Buffalo Bills +650 +1000 Denver Broncos +700 +650 Houston Texans +850 +1300 Chicago Bears +1600 +2200 San Francisco 49ers +1900 +2800

Major movement for the Patriots

The Patriots were indeed favored to beat the Chargers, but not many were expecting Mike Vrabel's defense to make Justin Herbert look like a rookie. He was sacked six times, and completed 19 of 31 passes for 159 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions, while the Chargers scored just three points and recorded 207 yards of total offense.

This was a notable performance because the Patriots entered the postseason having played the easiest strength of schedule since the 1999 Rams. The Chargers are objectively one of the better teams the Patriots have faced this season, and they completely dominated. Drake Maye didn't exactly look like an MVP front-runner, as he completed 17 of 29 passes for 268 yards, one touchdown and one interception while also leading New England in rushing with 66 yards, but he did enough to win. Now, Vegas views the Patriots as the front-runners in the AFC.

Broncos take a back seat

While the Broncos took the week off and enjoyed their first-round bye, sportsbooks now view them as the third-best team in the conference. Are they a good bet right now? Denver has made the Super Bowl six out of the last eight times they were the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Vance Joseph's defense finished the regular season ranked top three in points per game allowed (18.3), yards per game allowed (278.2), third-down percentage (33.8%), and set a franchise record with 68 sacks. We'll see if Bo Nix and the offense can hit another gear in the postseason, but the Broncos went 14-3 for a reason. Allen and the Bills come to town on Saturday.

49ers surprising long shots

Who currently has the longest odds to win the Super Bowl? It's the team that continues to prove doubters wrong at every turn.

The 49ers upset the Eagles on Sunday, 23-19, but sportsbooks are low on San Francisco. That's likely because star tight end George Kittle suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, while the Niners have to travel to Seattle to take on the No. 1-seed Seahawks.

It's natural to doubt the 49ers, but aren't we tired of doing that by now? Their six highest-paid players have missed 60 games this season, yet San Francisco is now 13-5 on the year. This team just defeated the reigning Super Bowl champions on their home field without three first-team All-Pros in Kittle, Nick Bosa and Fred Warner, and didn't have their last two first-round picks active either in wide receiver Ricky Pearsall and pass rusher Mykel Williams. The 49ers have won four straight meetings against the Seahawks in Seattle. They have reached the NFC Championship in each of their last seven trips to the playoffs, so how shocked should we be if San Francisco makes yet another run?