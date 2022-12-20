New language in the year-end Defense Authorization Act will allow Army linebacker Andre Carter II to pursue his NFL dreams next spring after all, according to ESPN. There was major public pushback last week when The Military Times reported that the new defense bill, which just passed through Congress, included a provision that would eliminate exceptions for service academy athletes hoping to delay their active-duty service until the end of their career in professional sports.

When that story broke, Carter became the main focus because he is already a highly-touted prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft, and there is a chance he could sneak into the first round. A Trump-era policy, put in place in 2019, would have allowed Carter to apply for a waiver that would delay his military service. The new defense bill overturns that policy, but Carter and other athletes still playing at the service academies will still be able to make use of it.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle worked together to add an 11th-hour provision that allows for a legacy exception for players like the Army linebacker. The new policy that presses service academy athletes into active duty immediately after graduation will now only apply to those students who enrolled on or after June 1, 2021.

Carter's parents, Andre and Melissa, texted ESPN a statement that expressed their gratitude for all those who worked to help get this provision into the new bill.

"Thank you to the members of congress who stepped up, spoke out and worked expeditiously in support of Andre and other service academy cadets and midshipmen who made decisions in reliance on the 2019 policy allowing deferral of service," the Carters said in their statement. "The goodness we saw in people this past week will forever be imprinted upon us."

In career with the Black Knights, Carter racked up 96 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, and 19 sacks. As next spring's draft approaches, Carter will get plenty of attention from NFL scouts and front offices.