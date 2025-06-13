New Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins didn't hold back when discussing his former team. After just one season with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024, the NFL veteran signed a one-year, $5.24 million deal with the Denver Broncos. Despite rushing for a team and career-high 905 yards, the Chargers placed an unrestricted free agent tender on Dobbins, giving themselves exclusive negotiating rights if he didn't sign elsewhere by July 22. That move clearly rubbed Dobbins the wrong way, fueling a desire to prove his worth as a new member of their AFC West rivals.

"I always have a chip on my shoulder, but, yeah, that was a little weird, but it's business," Dobbins said. "It's for my agent to handle. Good luck to them. I'm a Bronco now. They've got to see me twice a year."

Dobbins spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens after being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Injuries plagued much of his time with the Ravens; he missed the entire 2021 season due to a torn ACL suffered in the final preseason game. His breakout year with the Chargers showed his capability when healthy, but they opted not to retain him.

"Gonna have that chip on my shoulder of course, but I'm here," Dobbins continued. "I'm worried about winning. I don't want to just beat the Chargers. I want to get a ring. I've been in the playoffs every year I've played. So, I'm tired of losing in them. That's my goal, is to bring a Super Bowl to this city and be a blessing to the community as well."

The Ravens missed the playoffs in 2021 while Dobbins spent the entire season on injured reserve. In 2023, he appeared in just one game before tearing his Achilles tendon in Week 1, but Baltimore advanced to the AFC Championship Game without him. Last season, the Chargers reached the playoffs for only the second time in six years but were eliminated in the AFC Wild Card round by the Houston Texans, a game in which Dobbins rushed for just 26 yards on nine carries.

The Broncos surprised many by reaching the playoffs last season for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50. The decision to sign Dobbins fits Denver's current backfield strategy perfectly. After letting Javonte Williams leave in free agency and drafting promising rookie RJ Harvey in the second round, the Broncos sought a reliable veteran to share the workload and provide stability.

Though injuries have limited his playing time since 2021, Denver is betting that Dobbins' talent and experience can help push the team deeper into the playoffs.