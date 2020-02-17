New Browns general manager cuts T.J. Carrie, veterans brought in by John Dorsey, creating salary cap space

Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry has announced the release of four veterans: cornerback T.J. Carrie, outside linebacker Adarius Taylor, tight end Demetrius Harris and offensive guard Eric Kush. All four were brought in by former general manager John Dorsey. In fact, Dorsey gave Harris and Kush their first opportunities in the NFL. This is the first time Berry has put his stamp on the roster since taking over for Dorsey earlier in the 2020 offseason.

Carrie, 29, recorded 52 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, an interception and four pass deflections in the nickel cornerback role last season. He was a seventh-round pick by the Oakland Raiders in 2014.

Taylor, 29, was expected to take on a large role in 2019 because of his familiarity with then defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. Instead, he contributed nine tackles in 15 games played. The Florida Atlantic product entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers in 2014.

Harris, 28, was brought in to replace veteran tight end Darren Fells. The coaching staff was hopeful that he would become a viable pass catcher in addition to a role as a blocker. Even without David Njoku, Harris mustered just 15 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs and Dorsey in 2014.

Kush, 30, has been with seven teams since entering the league as a sixth-round pick of the Chiefs and Dorsey in 2013. In desperate need of depth and potentially a starter after trading Kevin Zeitler as part of the Odell Beckham Jr. trade, Cleveland signed the California (Pa.) product. Kush appeared in all 16 games but started just seven.

The moves give Cleveland an additional $13.35 million in salary cap space. Prior to the moves, the Browns ranked No. 15 in projected salary cap space this offseason, according to Spotrac.com. The additional space moves them up to No. 7 ahead of the New York Giants. There have been a few other moves rumored to be under consideration, including the release of defensive end Olivier Vernon ($15.5 million in savings) and outside linebacker Christian Kirksey ($7.55 million). The team has enough space to comfortably employ those two players and no one would argue that they are not key contributors when healthy. However, availability has been an issue with each in recent seasons.

Offensive tackle, linebacker, tight end and potentially safety are some of the needs that Cleveland should target this offseason.