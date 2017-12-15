New Browns GM: Anything less than an AFC North title in 2018 is unacceptable

New Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey has some lofty goals for his team next season. Dorsey, who was hired to replace the deposed Sashi Brown last week, wants the Browns to do something they haven't done in a very, very long time -- and he wants them to do it as soon as next season.

"I believe we have to be competitive in the AFC North and my total objective going into the '18 season is to win the AFC North," Dorsey said, per Cleveland.com. "Anything else to me is unacceptable."

The Browns are currently 0-13, putting them 11 games back of the division-leading Pittsburgh Steelers. They have one win in the last two seasons and four wins in the last three. They haven't finished above .500 since 2007 and they haven't won more than 10 games since 1994 -- before the original version of the team moved to Baltimore and became the Ravens.

It's been even longer than that since they last won the division, though. The last time the Cleveland Browns finished in first place was 1989. That's so long ago that only four players on Cleveland's roster (Joe Thomas, Britton Colquitt, Jason McCourty, and Tank Carder) were even born when it happened.

They'll have quite a lot of work to do if they want to win the division next season, considering all the ground they have to make up. Lucky for them, the Browns will have multiple picks in the top 10 of the draft, likely including No. 1 overall. They'll also have more than $117 million in cap space, according to Spotrac, so they can go on one of the biggest free-agent shopping sprees ever and still have a ton of money left over.

Teams have been remade in the course of one offseason before, but it will take a whole lot of special circumstances for this version of the Browns to go from worst to first. Anything less than that is apparently unacceptable to the new GM though, so it should be interesting to see what happens if and when the team doesn't win the division next season.