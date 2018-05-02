New Browns GM John Dorsey has one Browns sweatshirt for every day of the week
Dorsey says it just makes life easier
One of the most well-known things about some of the most successful people in the world is that they like to reduce decision fatigue.
Don't know what that is? Here's an easy example: Steve Jobs famously always wore jeans and a black turtleneck. Why? Because not having to decide what to wear on any given day gave him more mental energy to do all the other things he needed to do. (There's a school of thought that says the more decisions we have to make, the worse we are at making those decisions. When you're in charge of a multi-billion dollar company, it's important to not be bad at making decisions.)
And it's not just the business world where successful people subscribe to this philosophy. Famously, former Philadelphia 76ers executive Sam Hinkie believed in it as well. Also possibly a believer: new Cleveland Browns GM John Dorsey, who revealed that he now has a different Browns sweatshirt for each day of the week.
While "it makes life a lot simpler" is not necessarily directly referencing a desire to reduce decision fatigue, it's certainly possible. If that is indeed part of Dorsey's motivation, that would be yet another sign that the analytically-inclined thinking that some people thought might go by the wayside after Dorsey's hiring is indeed still infused in the front office's decision-making process. The best front offices find a way to use the data and the scouting and the "football guy" intuition stuff all together, and it appears the Browns are possibly, finally, on the road to being that kind of team.
