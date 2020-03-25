New Browns lineman Jack Conklin wants to help Nick Chubb win the NFL rushing title

Former Tennessee Titans right tackle Jack Conklin helped Derrick Henry rush for a league-leading 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2019. Henry carried the Titans all the way to the AFC Championship game after failing to make the postseason in 2018, and proved that teams can still find success without passing the ball 35 times per game.

Early in free agency, Conklin signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Cleveland Browns, and he believes that he can help Nick Chubb find the kind of success Henry did with Tennessee.

"To be able to switch teams and have a guy who's just as good [as Henry] and be able to have an opportunity to go win that record again next year, that's my goal," Conklin said, via the Akron Beacon Journal (H/T NFL.com). "I want to help us get there and help Chubb reach that goal and win that."

Chubb didn't finish far behind Henry last season, as he rushed for 1,494 yards and eight touchdowns -- which was good enough for second in the league. He's been incredible in his first two seasons in the NFL, as he came just four rushing yards away from recording a 1,000-yard season in his rookie year, and also rushed for another eight touchdowns in 2018.

New Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski will run a zone running scheme in 2020, and Conklin hopes that the former Minnesota Vikings assistant will be as run-heavy as he was last season with Dalvin Cook.

"I love running the ball," Conklin said. "That's my favorite thing to do -- put it to the defense. I think that's really by running it. That's when you break their back. There's not a better feeling than when you're putting defenders on their back and you can see the quit in them by the time the fourth quarter comes around."

"The great thing with the zone offense is that you can still get those aspects of the run with the pass. Once you start getting that run going, your play action is going to look exactly the same as the runs. That's when you start getting those bombs. That's when you start getting those 70-yard downfield passes, and you get these wide-open receivers."

While the Browns finished with a disappointing 6-10 record in 2019, they have enough talent on both sides of the ball to make the postseason in 2020. Additions like Conklin will only help Cleveland's cause, and should help Stefanski get the most out of the potential this roster holds.