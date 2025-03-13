If there were any questions about what his role will be with the Browns, Kenny Pickett made it perfectly clear during his first press conference with Cleveland media.

Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was traded from the Eagles to the Browns at the start of the NFL's legal tampering period. A backup during his lone season in Philadelphia, Pickett is looking to reprise his role as a starting quarterback after making 24 starts during his two years with the Steelers.

"A chance to compete to be a starter," Pickett said when asked what he wants his role to be.

Kenny Pickett CLE • QB • #7 CMP% 59.5 YDs 291 TD 2 INT 1 YD/Att 6.93 View Profile

Pickett's career has been a roller coaster up to this point. He began his rookie season as Pittsburgh's No. 2 quarterback before he replaced an ineffective Mitchell Trubisky midway through the Steelers' Week 4 game against the New York Jets. Pickett rushed for two scores in that game, but his three interceptions played a role in Pittsburgh's 24-20 loss.

Named Pittsburgh's starting moving forward, Pickett won just two of his first six starts with the Steelers, who were 3-7 after 10 games. But the Steelers surged late while winning each of Pickett's final five starts in games that he finished. Pickett engineered three fourth-quarter comebacks and three game-winning drives while helping the Steelers post their then-20th consecutive non-losing season.

Pickett, despite the Steelers firing their offensive coordinator during the season, helped lead Pittsburgh to a 7-4 start in 2023 on the strength of three game-winning drives. But an injury sustained in Week 13 was the beginning of the end for Pickett in Pittsburgh.

Pickett never played another snap for the Steelers that season. (Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin instead elected to ride the hot hand of Mason Rudolph, whom the Steelers signed Thursday.) Pickett was then traded after the Steelers acquired Russell Wilson, who visited with the Browns on Thursday as he is currently looking for a job.

"Not really," Pickett said when asked if the possibility of Wilson joining the team made him uneasy. "I mean, all you want is an opportunity. You know, it doesn't matter who else is in the room. All you can ask for is an opportunity. Then you got to go handle the rest."

In Philadelphia, Pickett accepted his role as Jalen Hurts' backup with grace. He won his only start for the Eagles and took the final snaps of Philadelphia's Super Bowl win over the Chiefs.

Pickett said the trade to Cleveland wasn't a surprise; the Eagles felt he had produced enough good tape during his limited reps last season to generate interest from a team that needed quarterback help.

"I do view myself as a starter," said Pickett, who owns a 15-10 record as an NFL starter but is 13-4 in his last 17 starts that saw him play the majority of the game.

Pickett went 3-1 against the Browns during his time in Pittsburgh and said that experience (in addition to facing Cleveland's other AFC North rivals Baltimore and Cincinnati) should benefit him now. Specifically, Pickett said the AFC North is about finding ways to win, even if the stats aren't necessarily pretty.

Pickett has also already established a rapport with Jerry Jeudy, the Browns' No. 1 receiver who was named to his first career Pro Bowl during his first season in Cleveland.

"We're actually training together down in Florida," Pickett said. "It just kind of worked out that way. I was training there before I even got traded to the Browns. We'll get a chance to work together down there, but just seeing his route running, his ability to create separation, get open, his ball skills, everything that he can do down the field. He's an incredible player. Throwing the ball to him is a pretty good play."

Pickett is well-aware that the Browns are going to bring in competition this offseason. Cleveland will surely sign another veteran and could also decide to use the No. 2 overall pick in next month's draft on either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, the top-two quarterback prospects.

There will undoubtedly be competition, but Pickett isn't worried about that. Since being drafted by the Steelers three years ago, Pickett has simply wanted the chance to compete to be a starting quarterback. He will now get that chance for a second time in Cleveland.

"I think my job's simple. I just go play quarterback," Pickett said when asked about who else the Browns might acquire at quarterback this offseason. "There's people that make those decisions, and I have no say in it.

"I really love my job, and wouldn't trade my job. I like to go out there, throw the football, compete. Like I said before, whatever happens, happens. I'm just excited to be here and go play."