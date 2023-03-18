Former Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill has found a new NFL home, as he agreed to terms on a three-year, $21 million deal with the Cleveland Browns this past week, per NFL Media. His new deal reportedly includes $14 million fully guaranteed at signing over the first two years.

The former second-round pick out of Virginia started in all 16 games he played in last season, and recorded a career-high 71 combined tackles, one sack, nine passes defensed and three interceptions. However, after acquiring two Super Bowl rings in four seasons, he's ready to help another team.

As for why Thornhill chose Cleveland, he said the Browns roster has what it needs to make a Super Bowl run.

"All of the pieces are here," Thornhill said, via the Browns' official website. "They've got a really good quarterback, receivers, the defense is super strong. I feel like all of the pieces are here and we have that capability of getting there and making a splash in the playoffs and making it to the Super Bowl."

When you look at the Browns roster, they certainly possess some talent. The front office made an aggressive play for quarterback Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb is one of the best running backs in the NFL, as is the offensive line, and then you have Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones out wide with David Njoku at tight end. Defensively, Myles Garrett is a monster off the edge, and the Browns have a couple of talented cornerbacks in Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II. Thornhill figures to slide in next to Grant Delpit at safety to make up what Cleveland hopes is a much-improved secondary.

New defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is the man in charge now, and he's someone who excited Thornhill with his vision for 2023. The former Chief may be playing an important role in this new scheme.

"You can tell that he likes those guys that can do multiple jobs, being able to cover man to man, being down in the box playing a deep half and a third," Thornhill said. "He definitely sees me as that guy that can do all the different roles."