New Cardinals coordinator Vance Joseph says Patrick Peterson will go back to shadowing No. 1 receivers

Last offseason, the Arizona Cardinals and new head coach Steve Wilks made the decision that they would no longer have Patrick Peterson shadow the opposing team's No. 1 wide receiver. Wilks wanted to move to more off coverage and zone schemes, and that included Peterson.

But Wilks was fired after just one year in charge of the Cardinals, and his replacement in charge of the defense, former Broncos coach Vance Joseph, wants Peterson to go back to being the shadow coverage master. "I'm going to allow Pat to match to the best guy each week to keep his doppler up," Joseph said on the team's radio show, per Cards Wire.

Joseph noted that having Peterson go back to shadowing will simplify things in terms of knowing whether or not the star corner did his job. "After the game, we can say he had 15 targets, he caught three balls, Pat P., job well done," Joseph said.

As for Peterson himself, he should be plenty comfortable in the new/old role. As he said at the time the Cards made the change last offseason, "I was an artist at taking No. 1 receivers out of the game, and I was pretty damn good at it."

Opposing QBs avoided throwing in Patrick Peterson’s vicinity all year.



Peterson was targeted as the nearest defender on just 50 of his 483 coverage snaps (10.4%) this season, the lowest rate among all Outside CB. #BeRedSeeRed pic.twitter.com/meweF0gVlq — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) February 8, 2019

Last year, quarterbacks rarely targeted Peterson in coverage. If they stick to the same strategy in 2019, that will mean cutting their No. 1 receiver out of the offense.