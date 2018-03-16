New Cardinals quarterback Sam Bradford says his knee is 'really not an issue'

Sam Bradford got off to an incredible start to the 2017 season. He tore up a New Orleans Saints defense that would eventually emerge as one of the NFL's most improved units to the tune of 27 of 32 for 346 yards and three touchdowns in a huge Vikings win. The Vikes looked like they were onto something, and Bradford was going to be at the center of it.

Obviously, that did not happen. Bradford experienced knee issues during that game and didn't suit up again until Week 5, and even then he didn't look right. Case Keenum eventually took the job and ran away with it, bringing the Vikes to the NFC title game. We got updates about Bradford's knee throughout the season, and none of them were good. Eventually, he needed surgery.

The Vikings decided not to bring back any of the three quarterbacks that were on their roster last season, instead handing Kirk Cousins a monster deal. Keenum signed with the Broncos. Teddy Bridgewater landed with the Jets. And Bradford signed a one-year, $20 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

Now that he's locked in with Arizona, Bradford's health is one again of concern because the team is likely counting on him to be its starter. Bradford himself, though, is not concerned.

"In my mind, it's really not an issue," Bradford said, per the Cardinals' official website. "I think everyone outside of this building is probably worried about it, but having gone through the rehab process and having gone through injuries before, as a player, you really can't focus on it. I trust the process I've been through to this point. I know the strength staff here, the training staff here ... we've talked about putting a plan in place to make sure my knee is as healthy it can be Week 1."

Bradford certainly has some experience dealing with knee issues in the past. Bradford tore his ACL in both 2013 and 2014, resulting in his playing just seven games across those two seasons. The knee he injured last season was the same one that he had previously torn twice. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said publicly earlier this offseason that Bradford's knee might be degenerative.

Nevertheless, Bradford says the surgery he had got him to a place where the knee now feels better.

"I went through some struggles last year with it, and it was probably one of the most frustrating seasons I've had mentally," he said. "The first part of the season, I just couldn't get it to calm down. But with the procedure I had in November, I was able to get myself into a position to suit up for the playoff games, and really since then, it felt good."

It remains to be seen how healthy he is, but if there's anything we've been shown throughout Bradford's career, it's that you can't count on him to be fully healthy for long. To that end, the Cardinals also signed former Bears QB Mike Glennon, and they're rumored to be interested in drafting a quarterback as well. It would not at all be surprising if they drafted their passes of the future in the first round with the idea that Bradford and/or Glennon will get the reps this year before letting the young guy take over in 2019.