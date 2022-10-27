The Kansas City Chiefs shocked the NFL world on Thursday, as they swung a deal for New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney. The former No. 20 overall pick is headed to K.C in exchange for 2023 third- and sixth-round draft picks.

While Toney has played in just 12 contests over one and a half seasons and has caught just 41 career passes, he's seen as a weapon with elite potential. In his 12 games played, Toney has shown that he can get separation in the secondary, and possesses a special ability with his change-of-direction once he gets the ball in his hands. Ability is no issue. Availability, however, is.

Toney missed seven games in his rookie season due to a couple different issues. He suffered an oblique injury, and also had multiple stints on the COVID-19/Reserve list. Additionally, Toney has played in just two games this season due to what has been described as a hamstring injury, and he hasn't taken the field since Week 2 --- back on Sept. 18.

After the trade became official on Thursday, Toney took to Twitter and said in a now-deleted message that he's not injured despite being listed on the Giants' injury report.

"That Joke Would've Been Funny If I Was Actually Hurt Still Lol…..Irrelevant people don't get updates," Toney tweeted.

Toney also appeared to tweet goodbye to New York, saying, "Lol please don't go out sad…..thinking i Kare."

Toney has been listed on the injury report for weeks now with a hamstring issue. New York even said he sat out on Wednesday due to the injury. If Toney is correct and ready to roll right now, then this could be a move that leads to a Lombardi Trophy for the Chiefs. With a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes and an offensive-mind like Andy Reid, they should be able to get the most out of a playmaker that certainly has shown flashes. The Chiefs have a bye this week, and will host the Tennessee Titans on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 9. That could be when Toney makes his Chiefs debut.

In 12 career games, Toney has caught 41 passes for 420 yards, and has rushed five times for 29 yards. His best outing came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 last year, when Toney caught 10 passes for 189 yards before being ejected for throwing a punch. For more on why Toney is the perfect fit in Kansas City, check out Douglas Clawson's new piece, here.