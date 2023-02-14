Two days ago, Shane Steichen led an Eagles offense that scored more points than any team that has ever lost a Super Bowl. On Tuesday, the former Philadelphia offensive coordinator conducted his first press conference as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

Steichen, who will turn 38 next month, broke into coaching in 2010 as Louisville's offensive assistant. He joined the Chargers' staff as a defensive assistant the following year and, with the exception of one season with the Browns, remained with the franchise through the 2020 season. He served as Justin Herbert's first quarterback coach before spending the last two years with the Eagles.

"It was a hell of a ride the last two years," Steichen said of his high school coach, the Chargers and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, via The Athletic. "Wouldn't be sitting here today if it wasn't for you."

Steichen was flanked at his introductory presser by Colts owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard. Irsay, who has now hired four head coaches since Tony Dungy's retirement after the 2008 season, said that the team's latest hiring process was a thorough one that included several solid finalists.

Irsay said that Steichen's ability to develop quarterbacks was one of the factors that led to him getting the job. Ballard said that the Colts' new coach's intangibles and the fact that he shares the same philosophical football values as Indianapolis' brass also contributed to the hiring.

Steichen, who said that he will call plays in Indianapolis, offered the quote of the press conference when asked to describe his offensive philosophy.

"We're gonna throw to score points," he said, "and we're gonna run to win."

The Colts already have the ability to run the ball behind running back Jonathan Taylor and a talented offensive line. Quarterback, however, has been an inconsistent, revolving door since Andrew Luck's 2019 retirement. Irsay acknowledged that, instead of going the veteran quarterback route again, the Colts are going to try to develop a young quarterback this time around.

As far as the staff is concerned, Steichen has not committed to anything. He said that he does plan to meet in the coming days with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, special teams coach Bubba Ventrone and other assistants.

The NFL's third-youngest head coach, Steichen was asked what was the biggest thing he took away from working with Sirianni, who led the Eagles to an NFC title in just his second season. It's safe to say that Steichen and the Colts are hoping to have similar success in the coming years.

"He never let anything slide," Steichen said of his former boss.

Steichen is tasked with helping the Colts return to the NFL's upper echelon. One of the NFL's best teams during the 2000s, the Colts remained competitive during the initial years of the post-Peyton Manning era, advancing to the AFC Championship Game in 2014. But the franchise has missed the playoffs in two of the past three years. Irsay decided a reboot was necessary after the team started 3-5-1 this past season.

Irsay shocked everyone by naming former Colts center Jeff Saturday interim coach. Saturday, who had been in consideration to be the team's next head coach, harbors no ill will after the Colts decided to go in a different direction.

"It was an absolutely blessing," said Saturday, who went 1-7 as interim coach. "I look fondly upon it. Wish we would have done better but ultimately, that is where it is."