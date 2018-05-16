New Colts OC is giving players written tests and at least one player likes it

For most people, once high school or college is over, that's the end of their test-taking days. Not so for the Indianapolis Colts.

New offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni is giving players written tests on the team's offense during minicamp. And according to ESPN.com, the players aren't just responsible for knowing their own assignments.

"It's about knowing the responsibility of the other 10 offensive players on the field in a system that will be up-tempo and uses a number of different formations to find and exploit mismatches," Sirianni said. "What I feel like it does, it forces them to study. [It] forces them to study even a little bit more than they would. They're prideful guys that want to be right. They want to look good in front of their peers. That's why they're in the positions that they're in. I've done that for a little [while] and always felt like it worked pretty well, so continued it here."

At least one player is a fan of the practice. Wide receiver Ryan Grant, signed away from Washington on a one-year, $5 million deal this offseason, is on board with Sirianni testing the players.

"I'm buying into what these coaches are bringing to the table," receiver Ryan Grant said. "In college, I had a couple of football tests, but with the Redskins we didn't really do paper tests. It was totally different and I like it. I like change. Whatever they need to do to help learn the offense I'm willing to do."

Fellow receiver Chester Rogers revealed that he's doing well on the tests so far. "[I got a] 96 and the craziest thing is, I missed the easiest one on the test," he said. "They post [the scores]. Everything is competitive. Behind the scenes [we clown about the scores]. We don't do it in front of everybody."

The Colts are certainly not the first team to test their players on their ability to recall information about their system. Bill Belichick famously would stop players in the hallway to ask them questions about responsibilities on different kinds of plays, as well. But the Colts seem to be buying into this practice pretty early in the Frank Reich era. If they can just get Andrew Luck back on the field, maybe they'll do was well in the games as Rogers did on the first test.