New Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy says OC Kellen Moore will call plays in 2020

Mike McCarthy once said he'd "never" give up play-calling duties, but eight months ahead of his debut as the Dallas Cowboys' head coach, he's done just that.

The former Green Bay Packers coach, hired to replace Jason Garrett earlier this month, told reporters Thursday his plan is to let offensive coordinator Kellen Moore call the Cowboys' plays in 2020. He also intends to keep the entire offense's terminology in place, according to the Dallas Morning News, learning the team's language instead of teaching his own.

Moore, who served as the Cowboys' play-caller for the first time in his career in 2019, was retained from Garrett's staff after ascending from his first job as quarterbacks coach after just one season. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport indicated Thursday that Moore reprising his role as play-caller was "one of the ways Dallas lured him back from other job offers."

McCarthy, of course, has a offensive background of his own. And it's not common for a Super Bowl-winning coach to give up such an important responsibility before even taking the field with a new team. But McCarthy emphasized in the lead-up to his hiring a willingness to adapt and be creative after spending 2019 out of football. Beginning his Cowboys career with a hands-off approach could be the first example of that.

It's fair to wonder if team owner Jerry Jones preferred such an approach with Moore anyway, seeing as Dallas ranked among the NFL's top offenses -- and at one point had quarterback Dak Prescott in the MVP conversation -- under the 31-year-old's 2019 direction. Jones was reportedly adamant about retaining Moore, who previously spent three seasons with the team as a backup QB, and reportedly preferred Garrett surrender his own play-calling duties during his stint atop the staff.