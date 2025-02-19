The Dallas Cowboys overhauled their coaching staff this offseason, parting ways with Mike McCarthy and most of his assistants on both sides of the ball. One of the lone exceptions, of course, was former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, who was instead promoted to head coach.

Schottenheimer has gone outside the organization for most of his own assistant hires, including his own offensive coordinator. The Cowboys hired former Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams for that role.

Given his background, it should come as no surprise what Adams wants to see from his offense, which he told reporters about earlier this week.

"The same thing that I want from every player on offense, and that is to create violence in the game," Adams said. "Be aggressive, run, hit. I think that every decision that we make schematically needs to lean that direction. So if there's a gray area, what is going to allow these guys to play more free and run and hit and be violent?"

Agent's Take: Cowboys should call Micah Parsons' bluff with new deal soon before star seeks full market value Joel Corry

That sounds a whole lot like the philosophy of a former offensive line coach if there ever was one.

For what it's worth Dallas also did bring in a dedicated line coach, going out and getting Conor Riley from Kansas State. Adams had high praise for Riley, whose work included the development of Cowboys interior lineman -- and 2024 third-round pick -- Cooper Beebe.

"You can assess offensive lines or any position group really when you're evaluating what you think a coach does, but nothing speaks like the tape," Adams said. "One thing that I've always respected about Conor Riley over the years … the players play good."

The Cowboys desperately need their offensive line to show improvement in 2025, because it was not up to par this past season. Perhaps playing with more of the violence Adams wants to get out of the group up front will help them coalesce in a better way than they did in 2024.