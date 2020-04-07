New Cowboys pass rusher Aldon Smith up to nearly 290 pounds after four-year hiatus from NFL

If and when Aldon Smith actually makes his return to an NFL field, the former San Francisco 49ers All-Pro will probably look a little different. According to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, who helped train the new Dallas Cowboys addition during his comeback attempt, the former first-round draft pick is up to nearly 290 pounds after his four-year hiatus from professional football.

Glazer, it should be noted, is nothing but proud of Smith's new weight, which is up to 287 from his last official measurement of 265 pounds. As Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher reported, Glazer specifically helped Smith try to beef up for his return.

"We trained him at Unbreakable Performance and got him up to about 287 pounds, completely rocked up, solid as can be, very low body fat," Glazer told Fisher. "He has trained his butt off. His conditioning is great ... He is just freaking monstrous ... He is an absolute freak of nature. I don't know who to compare him to, because he's 287 with a (vertical). It's ridiculous.''

Smith has yet to officially be reinstated by the NFL, but CBS Sports previously reported the Cowboys expect NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to grant the 30-year-old new eligibility following a 2015 suspension that kept him sidelined for an additional four full seasons. With a significantly larger frame, the former Pro Bowler could very well see time outside of his traditional outside linebacker or defensive end roles, or at least just bring more power to those spots.

Last seen with the Raiders in 2015, the same year an alleged hit-and-run incident prompted his release from the 49ers, Smith opened his NFL career with historic production, becoming the fastest player to ever reach 30 career sacks. Multiple DUI charges and other off-field troubles, including an alleged 2018 domestic assault incident, contributed to his failed reinstatement during the 2016-18 seasons.