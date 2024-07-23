Saquon Barkley's split from the New York Giants has been an offseason-long storyline. Kicking off his first training camp with the rival Philadelphia Eagles, the star running back is now apologizing for the way he said goodbye to Giants fans, telling the "Scoop City" podcast he was "immature" at the time of his exit.

"I had a goodbye video to Giants fans [and] I don't think I handled that situation right at all," Barkley told Dianna Russini, per NBC Sports. "I said a quick thank you to the Giants fans, but I ... let the hate on Twitter take me away from [a proper farewell], and that was really immature of me, and that's the one thing about that whole process that I kind of regret.

"Because Giants fans still -- I know a lot of them hate me or whatever -- [but] since the day I got drafted, I got a lot of love, I'd see a lot of people in my jersey, [and] I tried to spend as much time as I [could] with them," Barkley continued, "because they showed me a lot of respect. So I think I could have definitely said goodbye in a better way."

Barkley is referencing a series of social media posts he made upon signing with Philadelphia, including an Instagram video that depicted his Giants jersey transforming into an Eagles jersey. The former Pro Bowler, whose unsuccessful contract negotiations with New York have also been heavily featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks" series, also used X (formerly Twitter) immediately after his decision to argue the Giants never made him an official offer to stay with the team.

This isn't the first time Barkley has tried to make amends with Giants fans since switching allegiances in the NFC East. He also apologized in March, days after his Eagles signing became official.

"Once I announced [my decision] everything kind of got hectic," Barkley said at the time, per SNY. "I don't think I handled it the right way; I think I could've given a proper goodbye. To the Giants fans who were hurt by me leaving, I have nothing but respect for them. For the last six years they've been great to me and my family and created so many memories; I am forever grateful and thankful for them."