New England newspapers react to Tom Brady leaving Patriots after 20 seasons
The headlines all centered around the former Patriots quarterback
Just hours before the league year officially got underway, future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady shocked the football world and announced that he wouldn't be returning to the New England Patriots on Tuesday. Later in the day, it was reported that Brady will likely be signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
With the news of Brady leaving the only franchise that he's ever known running rampant, several New England area newspapers had Brady on their front pages, back pages, and wrote about the end of an era.
The Boston Globe had the Brady news front and center with a column from veteran columnist Dan Shaughnessy about Brady's legendary status with the Patriots. Considering Brady has spent the previous 20 seasons with the franchise, it's certainly a big deal that he elected to move on.
Meanwhile, the Boston Herald used the headline "Florida Man" to describe Brady's exit from the Patriots. The publication also had several columns pertaining to Brady's split from the Patriots and what it could mean for backup Jarrett Stidham.
The Providence Journal took a somewhat different approach and alluded to the fact that fans need to turn to head coach Bill Belichick for answers.
The Burlington Press also called it the "End of an Era" with a photo of Brady waving goodbye after his 20 years in New England.
In addition, the Portsmouth Herald took a similar approach with the caption "So Long Tom."
It's definitely one of the few things that could cause sports fans to forget about the COVID-19 outbreak and the fact that zero sports are being played right now. Brady obviously has earned his legendary status after six Super Bowl rings with the Patriots, but seeing him leave is something that many New England fans weren't prepared for.
