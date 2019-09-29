New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills: How to watch, stream undefeated AFC East matchup on CBS and CBS All Access

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills will open their regular-season series in 2019 on Sunday afternoon when the reigning Super Bowl champions head up to Buffalo to take on their AFC East rivals. Currently, both of these teams sit atop the division at 3-0 on the year and this game provides an opportunity for one squad to edge out an be the lone first-place team.

Before we dive deeper into this matchup and give out predictions, let's lay out how you can watch this divisional contest.

New England got the better of Buffalo in both of their games a year ago, which featured a 25-6 win on Monday Night Football at New Era Field. This year, however, both squads come into Week 4 unbeaten after an impressive start to the season.

For the Patriots, they've been able to take care of business against the Steelers, Dolphins, and Jets over the first three weeks and have shown that their defense is among the best in the league. Through this point in the year, the defense hasn't allowed a single touchdown and just one field goal. While New England's defense has been making headlines to start the year, Buffalo's defensive front is nothing to scoff at either. So far, they've allowed just 15.7 points-per-game and the fifth-fewest total yards in the league.

In regards to the offenses, Tom Brady and company have been their normal, dominant self through the air, but have struggled in the running game. Sony Michel hasn't taken the second-year leap to this point and the offensive line has been ravished with injuries. Buffalo's Josh Allen, meanwhile, has the offense in the top-10 in total yards and are averaging 22 points a game. His accuracy has taken a big boost from his rookie season as he's now completing just over 64% of his throws on the year to go along with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Prediction

The Patriots are favored by seven points heading into Week 4 and I ultimately like how New England stacks up against Buffalo.

As long as there are no mental mistakes in a similar fashion that handed 14 points to the New York Jets last week, the Patriots defense should be able to keep the Bills offense in check. Out of his eleven starts last season, Josh Allen had the third-lowest completion percentage of his year against the Patriots to go along with two interceptions. Of course, being in his second year along with suiting up against New England at home will help Allen, but this defense for the Patriots doesn't appear to be slowing down.

As for Buffalo's defensive unit, this is their toughest test to date. They've been able to keep Sam Darnold, Andy Dalton and Eli Manning in line, but Tom Brady is rolling into Buffalo with the No. 2 scoring team in all the NFL. And if the defense can also get points on the board, that's going to be too much for the Bills to take.

In the end, I just like Tom Brady vs. the Bills defense better than I like Josh Allen vs. the Patriots defense.

The pick: 27-7