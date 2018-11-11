New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans score: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Sunday's AFC game
We're bringing you live updates for one of the best games of Week 10
The last time the Titans and Patriots saw each other, the circumstances were wildly different. Malcolm Butler and Dion Lewis still played for the Patriots. Mike Mularkey was thought to have secured his job. A spot in the AFC title game was at stake.
On Sunday, the Patriots and Titans will meet in Nashville for a Week 10 date. It'll be Butler's chance to exact some revenge on the coach who shockingly benched him without warning in the Super Bowl. It'll be Mike Vrabel, who replaced Mularkey after his surprising firing, who gets to coach against his former coach. A playoff spot isn't on the line, but for both teams, this Week 10 contest is hugely important. The Titans, at 4-4, are chasing the 6-3 Texans in the AFC South. While the 7-2 Patriots' spot atop the AFC East is secure, they're still trailing the 8-1 Chiefs for the top seed in the conference. That's what's at stake on Sunday afternoon.
We'll be bringing you live updates throughout the game. After, this post will turn into a takeaways-style recap. So be sure to check back later after we find out if the Titans can hang with the Patriots or if the Patriots can take care of business a team that should look remarkably familiar to them. In the meantime, enjoy our live blog.
Thank you for joining us.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NFL DFS: Best SNF DraftKings lineup
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and...
-
NFL denies Rams and Chiefs
The NFL wasn't in the mood to help either the Rams or Chiefs heading into their game in Me...
-
Rams vs. Seahawks odds, picks, best bets
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of the Rams and Seahawks
-
Giants vs. 49ers odds, expert picks
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of the 49ers
-
SNF: Cowboys vs. Eagles odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Eagles vs. Cowboys game 10,000 tim...
-
'Boys like Riley as Garrett replacement
Jason Garrett's job is reportedly safe through the end of the season, but maybe not much longer...