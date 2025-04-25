The New England Patriots are currently sitting in the doldrums of the NFL. The once dominant organization has since posted back-to-back 4-13 seasons, and is now on its third coach in as many years. While things have certainly taken a turn for the worst for Robert Kraft's team as of late, there is hope that the Patriots will claw back to relevancy.

New England has seemingly found its quarterback of the future after selecting Drake Maye with the third overall pick last offseason, and have since tapped franchise icon Mike Vrabel to lead the organization going forward as its head coach. The club is also hot off the heels of strong free agent class where it brought in the likes of Milton Williams, Carlton Davis, Stefon Diggs and Morgan Moses, addressing key areas on the roster.

Now, the attention turns to the 2025 NFL Draft where the Patriots are selecting fourth overall. Because of the uncertainty above them -- particularly with the Cleveland Browns (No. 2) and New York Giants (No. 3) -- it's not abundantly clear who'll be available to them at No. 4. If either of those teams decide to address the quarterback position, that'll result in one of Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter falling to them. If not and both of those prospects are off the board, the team's biggest need comes along the offensive line, paving the way for the likes of LSU left tackle Will Campbell. Of course, then there's always the possibility of a trade down, which has been speculated.

Needless to say, it's shaping up to be a fascinating opening round of the draft for New England. To keep you locked in on where the team stands, where the Patriots are picking, and who they are currently mocked to select, check out our full draft hub below.

New England Patriots team needs

New England Patriots draft picks 2025

Overall selections: 9