Patriots reportedly release Dontrelle Inman after Josh Gordon reinstatement, place Gordon on NFI list
The Patriots move on from Inman to make room for Gordon, who was placed on the NFI list
The New England Patriots continue the revolving door of wide receivers as the team reportedly cut ties with veteran Dontrelle Inman Sunday. Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, Inman requested his release from the Patriots and was granted it by the team.
Josh Gordon, who was reinstated by the NFL Friday, was also placed on the non-football injury list (per ESPN's Field Yates). Since Gordon is on the NFI list, the Patriots have the right to not pay a base salary to him due to his suspension.
Players on the active/NFI list will still count against the 90-man roster limit, and may be removed from that list at any time. This keeps other roster options open. Gordon can not practice or participate in a game until he is removed from the NFI list.
Gordon had been suspended for a repeat violation of the NFL's drug policy, and the receiver himself vowed just before his latest punishment to step away from the game while focusing on his mental health.
"We are all rooting for Josh to succeed, both personally and professionally," NFL commissioner Goodell said in a statement. "Everyone shares in that hope and will continue to support him to every extent possible. But as Josh acknowledged, ultimately his success is up to him."
Gordon has been cleared to return to the field after the team's third preseason game, but his return is uncertain.
Inman is just three years removed from having 58 catches for 810 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 14.0 yards per catch.
Injuries have limited the 30-year old Inman, who had 28 catches for 304 yards and three touchdowns last season with the Indianapolis Colts. Inman has 158 catches for 2,101 yards and 11 touchdowns in five seasons.
