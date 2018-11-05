New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers score: Live updates, game stats, highlights for 'Sunday Night Football'

The Packers have faced the Patriots three times since Aaron Rodgers game into the league in 2005 but he has just one start. Incidentally, that start -- in 2014 -- is also the only time Green Bay has beaten New England over that period. The Packers went on to lose in the NFC Championship Game to the Seahawks, who would lose to the Patriots in spectacular fashion two weeks later.

Four years later, Rodgers and Brady remain the NFL's best quarterbacks but Green Bay has stumbled over the first half of the season. Bill Parcells once famously said, "You are what your record says you are." The Packers are 3-3-1 and in third place in the NFC North. But they were jobbed out of an early season victory over the Vikings, and it seems reasonable that, with two minutes to play, Rodgers had a very good chance of leading a game-winning drive against the Rams last Sunday if Ty Montgomery (who was promptly traded to the Ravens) hadn't fumble the kickoff return.

But hey, excuses are for losers, which is why you never hear the division-leading Patriots bemoaning their fate. Sunday night's game has bigger implications for the Packers -- the Pats are winning the division -- but it's incredibly difficult to win in Gillette Stadium. CBS Sports will bring you live updates throughout the game, which you can find below. After the game, this post will turn into a takeaways-style recap. Enjoy the game!

