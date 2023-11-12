Who's Playing

Indianapolis Colts @ New England Patriots

Current Records: Indianapolis 4-5, New England 2-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET Where: Deutsche Bank Park -- Frankfurt am Main

Deutsche Bank Park -- Frankfurt am Main TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $75.00

What to Know

The Indianapolis Colts will head out on the road to face off against the New England Patriots at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Deutsche Bank Park. The Patriots do have the home-field advantage, but the Colts are expected to win by two points.

Indianapolis can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Sunday. They enjoyed a cozy 27-13 victory over the Panthers.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored New England last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Commanders by a score of 20-17. New England has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, the Patriots got a solid performance out of Rhamondre Stevenson, who rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown on only nine carries. Stevenson was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 64 yards.

Indianapolis' victory bumped their record up to 4-5. As for New England, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-7 record this season.

The Patriots are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: the Patriots is playing at home, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Indianapolis might still be hurting after the devastating 26-3 loss they got from New England when the teams last played back in November of 2022. Can the Colts avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Indianapolis is a slight 2-point favorite against New England, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colts as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 42.5 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New England has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Indianapolis.

Nov 06, 2022 - New England 26 vs. Indianapolis 3

Dec 18, 2021 - Indianapolis 27 vs. New England 17

Oct 04, 2018 - New England 38 vs. Indianapolis 24

Oct 18, 2015 - New England 34 vs. Indianapolis 27

Injury Report for the Patriots

DeVante Parker: inactive (Concussion)

Trent Brown: inactive (Ankle)

Will Grier: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Ja'Whaun Bentley: inactive (Hamstring)

J.C. Jackson: inactive (Personal)

Alex Austin: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Sam Roberts: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Injury Report for the Colts