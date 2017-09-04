New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs odds: Picks from expert with 7 straight Patriots wins

The 2017 NFL season kicks off Thursday night with the Kansas City Chiefs traveling to Foxborough to take on the defending Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots.

The line opened at Patriots -7, meaning Vegas expects Tom Brady and company to win by a touchdown, but it's since gone up to -8. That's significant since almost 10 percent of NFL games end on seven.

The Over-Under, or total number of points projected to be scored, stands at 48. Given it's the NFL Kickoff Game, it'll be one of the most-bet-on and most-watched games of the season. Average Joes and experienced pros alike will have a stake on the outcome.

He has his finger on the pulse of Patriots football last season. In November, Hartstein jumped on the lowly Jets plus-8.5 points and Gang Green led the Pats until a Brady TD pass with 1:56 left. The result: a 22-17 New England win and an easy Jets cover.

Hartstein says the Patriots deserve to be favored by a touchdown. After all, they're fresh off the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history against the Atlanta Falcons, but just because they deserve to be favored by a touchdown doesn't mean they'll win by more than seven.

There are plenty of questions heading into the Patriots-Chiefs game. Patriots No. 1 wideout Julian Edelman tore his ACL in the preseason and is out for the year, but New England signed Brandin Cooks in the off-season. Chiefs RB Spencer Ware tore his PCL and LCL in the same week, leaving unproven third-round draft pick Kareem Hunt to carry the load.

The last time these teams met, in a 2016 playoff game, New England won 27-20 at home. And Andy Reid, starting his fifth year with Kansas City, has never been this big of an underdog with the Chiefs.

