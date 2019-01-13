New England Patriots vs. L.A. Chargers score: Live updates, game stats, analysis for AFC Divisional Playoffs

One spot in the AFC Championship has already been claimed and the second spot will be up for grabs on Sunday when the Patriots host the Chargers in a divisional playoff game.

The problem for the Chargers is that if there's one team you don't want to face in the divisional round, it's New England. Since 2011, the Patriots are 7-0 in divisional playoff games and they've scored an average of 37.1 points in those seven wins.

Although most teams seem to struggle when playing at Gillette Stadium, the Chargers might actually be looking forward to the challenge and that's because they've won every single game they've played outside of Los Angeles this season (9-0), including their wild-card win over the Ravens in Baltimore. Of course, the Patriots have a pretty impressive streak going on themselves: New England was the only team in the NFL to finish the season unbeaten at home.

One of those streaks is going to end on Sunday and the winner will be earning a trip to Kansas City, where they'll face the Chiefs in the AFC title game.

